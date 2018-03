By EUOBSERVER

The US and China were the EU's two main trading partners in 2017, Eurostat said Monday. The US represented 16.9 percent of total EU trade in goods, ahead of China (15.3%), Switzerland (7.0%), Russia (6.2%), Turkey (4.1%) and Japan (3.5%). Trade with China has tripled since 2000. Within the EU, Germany was the main destination for the export of 24 out of the 27 other member states.