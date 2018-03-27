Tuesday

27th Mar 2018

Serbia and Kosovo in official expulsion row

By

Serbia's top Kosovo negotiator, Marko Djuric, was arrested by special police and expelled from Kosovo on Monday, triggering Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic's condemnation of a "brutal provocation and the worst criminal act." The Kosovar deputy PM Enver Hoxhaj said Djuric had entered the country illegally and this action was "highly dangerous and intended to destabilise Kosovo." EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini called for "calm" and to "preserve dialogue".

EU-Turkey summit ends with 'no solutions'

Bulgaria's prime minister Boyko Borissov described a meeting at the Black Sea resort of Varna between the presidents of Turkey, the EU council, and the European commission as "charged with great tension." Disputes remain far from resolved.

News in Brief

  1. Study: UK growth to be slowed by Brexit immigration restriction
  2. Digital streaming and download 'portability' in EU from April 1
  3. EU rescue fund approves new loan for Greece
  4. Court of auditors to assess EU funds for refugees in Turkey
  5. Report: €48bn hidden from Belgium taxman in Luxembourg
  6. Greek economist Varoufakis launches political party
  7. New Slovak government sworn in on anti-crime pledge
Latest News

  1. Eight more Russians sent packing from Belgium
  2. Oettinger dodges questions on Selmayr case
  3. Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees
  4. Russia's EU friends decline to expel diplomats
  5. EU-Turkey summit ends with 'no solutions'
  6. Germany pledges 'strict' laws after Facebook data breach
  7. EU states expel over 30 Russian diplomats
  8. Catalan separatists still plan to get Puigdemont elected