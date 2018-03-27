By EUOBSERVER

Serbia's top Kosovo negotiator, Marko Djuric, was arrested by special police and expelled from Kosovo on Monday, triggering Serbian prime minister Aleksandar Vucic's condemnation of a "brutal provocation and the worst criminal act." The Kosovar deputy PM Enver Hoxhaj said Djuric had entered the country illegally and this action was "highly dangerous and intended to destabilise Kosovo." EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini called for "calm" and to "preserve dialogue".