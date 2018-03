By EUOBSERVER

The new Slovak government, led by Peter Pellegrini, won a parliamentary confidence vote Monday, with 81 votes out of 144 MPs who were present. Pellegrini promised to "act in such a way that honest people will have a good life here and those who commit criminal offences will be punished." He succeeds Robert Fico who resigned over the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, followed by anti-corruption demonstrations.