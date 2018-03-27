By EUOBSERVER

Economist and Greek former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis launched a new party on Monday, to run in future national elections. Named MeRA25, for European Realistic Disobedience Front, the party is part of DiEM25, the pan-European party launched by Varoufakis in 2016. Varoufakis pledges to free Greece from its debt and to "disobey the incompetent pseudo-technocrats who, on the altar of narrow oligarchic interests, are sacrificing Greece while de-legitimising Europe."