Ticker
Digital streaming and download 'portability' in EU from April 1
By EUOBSERVER
From 1 April, subscribers of digital services in their country of residence will be able to use them in an other EU country without additional cost. The new rules will cover streaming, downloading of films, TV programmes and music, EU digital economy commissioner Mariya Gabriel said Tuesday while presenting details. She said the measure would "increase access to cultural diversity" and strengthen the EU digital single market.