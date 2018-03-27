Tuesday

From 1 April, subscribers of digital services in their country of residence will be able to use them in an other EU country without additional cost. The new rules will cover streaming, downloading of films, TV programmes and music, EU digital economy commissioner Mariya Gabriel said Tuesday while presenting details. She said the measure would "increase access to cultural diversity" and strengthen the EU digital single market.

EU-Turkey summit ends with 'no solutions'

Bulgaria's prime minister Boyko Borissov described a meeting at the Black Sea resort of Varna between the presidents of Turkey, the EU council, and the European commission as "charged with great tension." Disputes remain far from resolved.

Rushed US Cloud Act triggers EU backlash

EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova wants to secure compatible rules with the US when it comes to granting police access to people's personal data stored in other countries. But governance issues may complicate those efforts.

