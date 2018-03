By EUOBSERVER

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) approved on Tuesday the disbursement of a €6.7bn loan for Greece. This new tranche of the 2015 bailout programme had been agreed by the Eurogroup in January. A first €5.7bn part is to be paid on Wednesday, followed by a second €1bn part when Greece has repaid more arrears and made progress in establishing an e-auction system for seized properties.