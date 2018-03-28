Ticker
Trump discusses trade with Merkel and Macron
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump talked about China's "unfair" economic and trade practices in calls with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron, the White House said Tuesday. He also talked about "levelling the playing field on tariffs". The discussions came after Trump decided to temporarily exempt the EU from US tariffs on steel and aluminium. Europeans rejected any trade negotiations and have insisted on tackling China's over-capacities.