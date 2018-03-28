Wednesday

28th Mar 2018

Ticker

Trump discusses trade with Merkel and Macron

By

US president Donald Trump talked about China's "unfair" economic and trade practices in calls with German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron, the White House said Tuesday. He also talked about "levelling the playing field on tariffs". The discussions came after Trump decided to temporarily exempt the EU from US tariffs on steel and aluminium. Europeans rejected any trade negotiations and have insisted on tackling China's over-capacities.

Opinion

Why the EU must close EUvsDisinfo

If your publication ends up in its database, you're officially labeled by the EU as a publisher of disinformation and fake news. That is a problem which should not be underestimated. The state should not interfere with the free media.

Brexit vote manipulated, says data whistleblower

Christopher Wylie told British MPs that the campaign behind getting the UK to leave the EU had used dubious methods to sway voters. He said Canadian firm Aggregate IQ was subcontracted through Cambridge Analytica to target people.

Interview

Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms had its rescue boat seized by Italian authorities in Sicily earlier this month. Three employees have been accused of migrant trafficking and face up to 15 years in jail and huge fines.

News in Brief

  1. Trump discusses trade with Merkel and Macron
  2. Czech government plans tougher criteria for EU referendum
  3. Report: EU looking at VW's tax scheme
  4. Study: UK growth to be slowed by Brexit immigration restriction
  5. Digital streaming and download 'portability' in EU from April 1
  6. EU rescue fund approves new loan for Greece
  7. Court of auditors to assess EU funds for refugees in Turkey
  8. Report: €48bn hidden from Belgium taxman in Luxembourg

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europea Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  2. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  3. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  4. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  5. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  6. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  7. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  8. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  9. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  10. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  11. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  12. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership

Latest News

  1. 'Victory for Kremlin' as Germany approves gas pipeline
  2. Why the EU must close EUvsDisinfo
  3. Brexit vote manipulated, says data whistleblower
  4. Eight more Russians sent packing from Belgium
  5. EU commissioner ducks questions on Selmayr affair
  6. Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees
  7. Russia's EU friends decline to expel diplomats
  8. EU-Turkey summit ends with 'no solutions'