Wednesday

28th Mar 2018

Ticker

Selmayr's move was 'coup-like action', says MEPs draft

By

The double appointment of Martin Selmayr as European Commission's deputy secretary general and secretary general was "a coup-like action which stretched and possibly overstretched the limits of the law," the European Parliament says in a draft resolution leaked on Wednesday. The resolution, which will be put to a vote at the plenary session on 19 April, comes after commissioner Guenther Oettinger was questioned by the budgetary control committee on Tuesday.

Stakeholder

An open China will foster a world-class business environment

China is expanding market access for foreign enterprises and creating a world-class environment where businesses are assured a high-level of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and equal access to opportunities.

Opinion

Nord Stream II aims to undermine Energy Union

The Gazprom pipeline simply does not have any commercial bearing. Rather, it undermines the functioning and effectiveness of the European Energy Union and circumvents Ukraine for gas transits - paving the way for further Russian strong-arming in the region.

Opinion

Why the EU must close EUvsDisinfo

If your publication ends up in its database, you're officially labeled by the EU as a publisher of disinformation and fake news. That is a problem which should not be underestimated. The state should not interfere with the free media.

Brexit vote manipulated, says data whistleblower

Christopher Wylie told British MPs that the campaign behind getting the UK to leave the EU had used dubious methods to sway voters. He said Canadian firm Aggregate IQ was subcontracted through Cambridge Analytica to target people.

News in Brief

  1. Malta recalls ambassador in Moscow over Salisbury attack
  2. Selmayr's move was 'coup-like action', says MEPs draft
  3. Trump discusses trade with Merkel and Macron
  4. Czech government plans tougher criteria for EU referendum
  5. Report: EU looking at VW's tax scheme
  6. Study: UK growth to be slowed by Brexit immigration restriction
  7. Digital streaming and download 'portability' in EU from April 1
  8. EU rescue fund approves new loan for Greece

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  2. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  3. Europea Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  4. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment
  5. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  6. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  7. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  8. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  9. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  11. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  12. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year

Latest News

  1. An open China will foster a world-class business environment
  2. EU plan to improve army logistics across Europe
  3. Nord Stream II aims to undermine Energy Union
  4. 'Victory for Kremlin' as Germany approves gas pipeline
  5. Why the EU must close EUvsDisinfo
  6. Brexit vote manipulated, says data whistleblower
  7. Eight more Russians sent packing from Belgium
  8. EU commissioner ducks questions on Selmayr affair