By EUOBSERVER

The double appointment of Martin Selmayr as European Commission's deputy secretary general and secretary general was "a coup-like action which stretched and possibly overstretched the limits of the law," the European Parliament says in a draft resolution leaked on Wednesday. The resolution, which will be put to a vote at the plenary session on 19 April, comes after commissioner Guenther Oettinger was questioned by the budgetary control committee on Tuesday.