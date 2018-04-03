By EUOBSERVER

Romanian prosecutors on Monday requested permission from president Klaus Iohannis to prosecute former president Ion Iliescu and ex-prime minister Petre Roman for "crimes against humanity" during the deadly aftermath of the country's 1989 revolution, AFP reported. The move is part of a series of investigations into those responsible for the bloodshed before and after the death of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in December 1989 during which 1,104 people died.