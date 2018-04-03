By EUOBSERVER

Schleswig-Holstein's public prosecutor requested on Tuesday the extradition of former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, to Spain for involvement in the Catalan independence referendum in October, underlining that the Spanish crime of 'rebellion' is the equivalent of the German offence of 'high treason'. Schleswig-Holstein's highest court will examine the request for extradition and decide whether Puigdemont meanwhile should be kept in custody because he represents a flight risk.