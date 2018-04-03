Tuesday

Netherlands to push for EU-level 'Magnitsky Act'

Dutch MPs Tuesday passed a motion tasking the government to push for EU-level and national-level 'Magnitsky Acts' against Russian and other human rights abusers in the next five months. Pieter Omtzigt, the MP who tabled the motion, told EUobserver the Netherlands might team up with Baltic and Nordic states in the EU Council. Magnitsky Acts, named after a late Russian activist, impose asset freezes and visa bans on egregious individuals.

Opinion

Free movement threatened if European arrest warrant abused

Selecting in which country to execute a European Arrest Warrant - as Spain appears to have done in the Puigdemont case - sets worrying precedents as EU states such as Poland and Hungary diverge from the rule of law.

Opinion

Securing 'rule of law' with economic power

Current negotiations on the next seven-year spending plan may be the last opportunity for the EU to use its economic muscle to preserve its values.

Opinion

Calling time on European-Turkish strategic relations

With an Erdogan-Putin summit on Tuesday, joined by Iran on Wednesday, it is time for Europe to face facts - Turkey's ties with the West are no longer strategic. When Europe goes hither, Turkey deliberately goes thither.

Column / Brussels Bytes

EU should not make platforms the judges of free speech

If the EU makes platforms liable for what their users post, then throughout Europe, the threat of fines will pressure platforms to delete all dubious content, raising the likelihood that legal content will be removed too, stifling public debate.

May promotes Brexit on 'first-anniversary' UK tour

The British prime minister vowed to "deliver a Brexit that unites" the country, while 44 percent of the public thinks her policy is a "total shambles" but that the decision to leave the EU should be respected.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

