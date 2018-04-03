By EUOBSERVER

Dutch MPs Tuesday passed a motion tasking the government to push for EU-level and national-level 'Magnitsky Acts' against Russian and other human rights abusers in the next five months. Pieter Omtzigt, the MP who tabled the motion, told EUobserver the Netherlands might team up with Baltic and Nordic states in the EU Council. Magnitsky Acts, named after a late Russian activist, impose asset freezes and visa bans on egregious individuals.