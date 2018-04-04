By EUOBSERVER

"Frontex needs 100,000 men to properly protect the border," Jens Spahn, the newly-appointed German health minister and a key Merkel critic among her Christian Democrats (CDU) has said. "I would also be open to partial surrender of sovereignty, if this would make the borders safer", he told Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview published Wednesday. Spahn backed Hungary's Viktor Orban, saying that despite all critics he "secures Europe's border".