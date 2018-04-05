Ticker
France to reduce parliament by a third before next election
By EUOBSERVER
French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, announced on Wednesday plans to reduce the number of MPs and senators by 30 percent, and elect 15 percent of lawmakers via proportional representation, with the changes to be decided as standard legislation in parliament before the 2022 parliamentary elections. The government also plans to prevent politicians from serving more than three consecutive terms in the same elected role.