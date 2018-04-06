By EUOBSERVER

Whistleblower Herve Falciani, a former HSBC employee who exposed massive tax evasion via Swiss accounts, was Wednesday arrested in Spain but released again on Thursday. Falciani had fled to Spain to avoid jail in Switzerland. The arrest of the whistleblower comes at a sensitive time in Swiss-Spanish relations when Swiss courts are considering a Spanish extradition request for Catalan separatist Marta Rovira, who fled to Switzerland earlier this year.