By EUOBSERVER

Around 45,000 people took to the streets in Bratislava and other Slovakian cites on Thursday demanding the resignation of police chief Tibor Gaspar over his handling of the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. It was the latest demonstration since protesters forced prime minister Robert Fico to step down in March. The murdered journalist was investigating Italian mafia ties to Fico associates and his Smer Social Democracy party.