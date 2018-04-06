By EUOBSERVER

Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont has left German jail after his €75,000 bail was paid. He is not allowed to leave Germany until the Schleswig-Holstein state court decides on whether to extradite him to Spain on charges that he misused state funds to organise the illegal independence referendum. Meanwhile in Brussels, spokesman Alexander Winterstein said nothing changed in the European Commission's stance that the Catalan dispute is an internal Spanish matter.