By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May is set to visit her counterparts in Denmark and Sweden on Monday to discuss, among other things, security, defence, Brexit and trade. "Denmark will lose an important ally when the United Kingdom leaves its chair at the EU," Danish prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said. Rasmussen himself travels to Berlin, Madrid and Lisbon later this week to discuss the union's post-Brexit future with counterparts.