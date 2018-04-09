Monday

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will write to Hungary's premier Viktor Orban on Monday (9 April) to "congratulate him on his party's clear victory," a commission spokesman said. Juncker will also call Orban on Tuesday to "discuss issues of common interests". On the possible introduction of the Stop Soros legislation package targeting NGOs, the spokesman said that defending democracy and European values is "a common duty of all member states".

The US internet giant's massive data breach will be discussed in the EU, while Europe will find out whether Viktor Orban and his party are re-elected for another term to lead Hungary.

