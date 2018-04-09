Ticker
Observers say Hungary election competition undermined
By EUOBSERVER
OSCE election observers monitoring Hungary's vote on Sunday said in a report that the election was characterised by "pervasive overlap between state and ruling party resources, undermining contestants' ability to compete on an equal basis". The report said that the "intimidating and xenophobic rhetoric, media bias and opaque campaign financing constricted the space for genuine political debate, hindering voters' ability to make a fully-informed choice."