By EUOBSERVER

EU countries granted citizenship to around 995,000 people in 2016, according to figures released by Eurostat on Monday. This is up from 841,000 in 2015 and 889,000 in 2014. Moroccans were the first country of origin of the new EU citizens, with 101,300 people, ahead of Albania (67,500) and India (41,700). Italy granted the most passports (201,591), ahead of Spain (150,944) and the UK (149,372).