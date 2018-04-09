By EUOBSERVER

"I understand that future arrangements for Denmark's fisheries are of particular interest to you and as an independent coastal state we want to ensure fair and reciprocal access to our waters," UK PM Theresa May promised her Danish counterpart, Lars Loekke Rasmussen, following talks in Copenhagen Monday. Some 40 percent of Danish catch comes from British waters. Loekke travels to Spain, another major fishing nation, for post-Brexit talks on Friday.