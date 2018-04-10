Tuesday

Prague protests as communists ready to enter cabinet

The Czech communist party is ready to negotiate forming government with billionaire businessman and prime minister Andrej Babis, communist party chairman Vojtech Filip said after talks between Babis and the social democrats broke down last week. Thousands of Czechs rallied on Monday in protest, calling for the resignation of Babis, who is battling police charges over alleged fraud and rules in a care-taker position without parliamentary backing for his government.

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers

Europe is trying to kick its addiction to plastic, so businesses are on the hunt for alternatives. Bioplastics could replace 60 percent of plastic packaging on the market, but the switch is far from straightforward.

