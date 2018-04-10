Ticker
Substance over speed in euro reforms, Dutch minister says
By EUOBSERVER
Euro-area governments should focus on ensuring that the bloc can withstand a future crisis and not get hung up on a June deadline to reform the single currency, Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstrahas has told Bloomberg in an interview. European Council president Donald Tusk has set a June target to agree the first euro-zone reforms, using momentum from supportive governments in Paris and Berlin to make the politically difficult decisions.