Tuesday

10th Apr 2018

Ticker

Substance over speed in euro reforms, Dutch minister says

Euro-area governments should focus on ensuring that the bloc can withstand a future crisis and not get hung up on a June deadline to reform the single currency, Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstrahas has told Bloomberg in an interview. European Council president Donald Tusk has set a June target to agree the first euro-zone reforms, using momentum from supportive governments in Paris and Berlin to make the politically difficult decisions.

Opinion

Cybersecurity and defence for the future of Europe

Cybersecurity is a core element of Europe's strategy to become a global leader in digital technologies and a secure place for its citizens, write EU commissioner Jyrki Katainen and expert Jarno Limnell.

Magazine

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers

Europe is trying to kick its addiction to plastic, so businesses are on the hunt for alternatives. Bioplastics could replace 60 percent of plastic packaging on the market, but the switch is far from straightforward.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

