Ticker
Thai fishermen on strike over EU regulations
By EUOBSERVER
More than a thousand fishing boats went on strike on Monday in protest against what they called overburdening laws introduced by their government to ensure Thai fishing operators comply with EU regulations. The European Union gave Thailand a 'yellow card', or a final warning, in 2015 for its failure to effectively stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) and threatened to stop importing of processed seafood to Europe.