Wednesday

11th Apr 2018

Ticker

Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible Syria missile strike

By

The pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol early Wednesday issued a 72 hour warning for airlines to exercise caution when planning flight operations in the eastern Mediterranean given "possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and / or cruise missiles". It also said there may be "intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment". The warning follows US and French retaliation threats against the Syrian regime over a chemical attack.

Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'

Germany has for the first time acknowledged concerns on the "political" and "strategic" aspects of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

EU raids Murdoch firm in sport 'cartel' probe

EU commission launched dawn raids in several member states in anti-trust probe into sports rights media firms. One of those hit, in London, was owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Magazine

Dual food quality: a recipe for east-west EU friction

The accusation by some eastern European leaders that food companies were shipping inferior products to the eastern part of the EU has put the European Commission in a bind - leading to a months-long struggle to find a response.

