Ticker
Sweden seeks to extend border controls
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden aims to continue temporary border controls towards Germany and Denmark, reports Swedish public broadcaster Ekot. "We are still seeing a threat to internal security and a need to control travel flows into Sweden," justice minister Morgan Johansson said. Pending approval from the European Commission, border controls will continue for six months starting 12 May. They were introduced on 4 January 2016 at the height of the refugee crisis.