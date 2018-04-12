Thursday

12th Apr 2018

Ticker

Brussels to host first-ever 'EU Blockathon'

By

Clever coders and creative minds will be meeting in Brussels for the first-ever EU Blockathon from 22 to 25 June 2018 in Brussels' Autoworld museum. Ten selected blockchain teams will be invited by the European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights (EUIPO) to compete for a €100,000 prize at the event which aims to co-create "relevant prototypes to address the anti-counterfeiting challenge," the invitation says.

EU documents lay bare Russian energy abuse

Russian firm Gazprom has been strangling EU energy markets for years, documents show, as the EU commission takes aim at its new pipeline, Nord Stream 2.

Magazine

Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland

"The big problem in the world today is a lack of resources and a lack of bio-diversity," says Finnish environment minister Kimmo Tiilikainen. His country plans to produce what the world needs the most.

What to do with Orban? EU centre-right ponders

While the majority of the centre-right group in the European Parliament want Orban's Fidesz party to stay, some MEPs argue the xenophobic tone of Fidesz's election campaign is a red line.

EU watchdogs to protect farmers

The European Commission is due to unveil a legislative proposal that will should help farmers get paid on time for their products.

News in Brief

  1. Irish workers in for biggest pay rise since financial crisis
  2. Brussels to host first-ever 'EU Blockathon'
  3. Sweden seeks to extend border controls
  4. Hollande says Macron reforms cause inequality
  5. EU countries approve posted workers compromise
  6. Council of Europe 'deeply concerned' by Romania's justice reforms
  7. Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible Syria missile strike
  8. French grandee launches pro-EU campaign

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  2. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  3. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  6. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  7. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  10. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  11. Europea Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  12. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment