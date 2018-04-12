By EUOBSERVER

Clever coders and creative minds will be meeting in Brussels for the first-ever EU Blockathon from 22 to 25 June 2018 in Brussels' Autoworld museum. Ten selected blockchain teams will be invited by the European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights (EUIPO) to compete for a €100,000 prize at the event which aims to co-create "relevant prototypes to address the anti-counterfeiting challenge," the invitation says.