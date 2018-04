By EUOBSERVER

Whistleblower Maria Efimova will not be extradited to Malta under a European arrest warrant, Greek courts ruled on Thursday. Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Galizia, who was later assassinated, used Efimova as a source to expose alleged corruption in Malta's political system. The former Pilatus Bank employee had twice failed to turn up in the Maltese court. She was facing charges of fraud filed by the bank.