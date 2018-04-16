By EUOBSERVER

Marking the six months anniversary of the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, 250 leading PEN-writers from Europe and around the world have written an open letter to the European Commission, expressing concern regarding the investigation into her assassination and reprisals against her family and sources. A group of 45 journalists representing 18 news organisations will publish from Tuesday onwards her 'Forbidden Stories' series.