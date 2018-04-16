Monday

PEN writers call for justice for murdered Maltese journalist

Marking the six months anniversary of the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, 250 leading PEN-writers from Europe and around the world have written an open letter to the European Commission, expressing concern regarding the investigation into her assassination and reprisals against her family and sources. A group of 45 journalists representing 18 news organisations will publish from Tuesday onwards her 'Forbidden Stories' series.

Macron relaunches his bid for EU leadership

In a speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday and then at a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, the French president will try to get support for his EU reform proposals.

EU toes the line on Syria air strikes

EU foreign ministers to back Western air strikes on Syria, the same way they backed the UK over Russia's chemical attack on an ex-spy in Britain.

