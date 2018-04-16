By EUOBSERVER

Around 315,000 people participated in street protests on Sunday, Barcelona police estimated, demanding the release or return of 16 Catalan leaders who are in prison or have fled Spain following October's independence referendum. Spanish and German prosecutors met last week at the headquarters of Eurojust in The Hague. The Spanish presented new evidence to support an arrest warrant issued for Catalan former premier Carles Puigdemont, who is currently in Germany.