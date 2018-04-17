By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel will address the European Parliament in November, the institution announced on Monday. Other EU leaders to visit and debate with MEPs this year are: Belgium's Charles Michel and Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel in May, Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki in June, Greece's Alexis Tsipras in September, Estonia's Juri Ratas and Romania's Klaus Iohannis. French president Emmanuel Macron is to give a speech in Strasbourg on Tuesday.