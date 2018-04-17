By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament budgetary control committee adopted a resolution Monday, by 22 votes to three, calling on the European Commission to "reassess" the appointment of its secretary general, Martin Selmayr, to give others the possibility to apply. Selmayr, the head of cabinet of commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was appointed in February in what the committee said "could be seen as a coup-like action". The plenary will vote on Wednesday.