By EUOBSERVER

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis rejected on Monday an order from the country's justice minister to sack the head of the anti-graft body DNA, Laura Kovesi. The 44-year-old prosecutor has led investigations of the two ruling parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (ALDE), and figures close to them. Justice minister Tudorel Toader had accused her of abuse of authority, violating the constitution and damaging Romania's image.