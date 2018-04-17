Tuesday

EU institutions begin talks on better transparency rules

Political negotiators from the three main EU institutions met on Monday for the first time to discuss an improved and mandatory Transparency Register ahead of next year's European parliament elections. MEPs Sylvie Guillaume and Danuta Huebner represent the Parliament, Bulgarian deputy minister, Monika Panayotova the Council and vice-president Frans Timmermans represent the Commission in the talks. The council is only an observer to the current scheme.

Recycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

With this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia fast approaching, the impact of major sports events on society and the environment is an important topic in the public discourse.

Macron relaunches his bid for EU leadership

In a speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday and then at a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, the French president will try to get support for his EU reform proposals.

Icelandic green biotechnology

Barley possesses unique characteristics and qualities that make it perfectly suited to our biotechnology needs.

EU toes the line on Syria air strikes

EU foreign ministers to back Western air strikes on Syria, the same way they backed the UK over Russia's chemical attack on an ex-spy in Britain.

