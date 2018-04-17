By EUOBSERVER

Political negotiators from the three main EU institutions met on Monday for the first time to discuss an improved and mandatory Transparency Register ahead of next year's European parliament elections. MEPs Sylvie Guillaume and Danuta Huebner represent the Parliament, Bulgarian deputy minister, Monika Panayotova the Council and vice-president Frans Timmermans represent the Commission in the talks. The council is only an observer to the current scheme.