By EUOBSERVER

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Wednesday that the bloc is not offering the US anything in exchange for a permanent exemption from Donald Trump's new US steel tariffs. The current exemption expires on 1 May. "We expect to be permanently and unconditionally excluded [from the tariffs]," Malmstrom told reporters, adding that only after that would the EU be willing to enter talks about trade irritants with the US.