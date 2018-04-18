Wednesday

18th Apr 2018

EU Parliament condemns Selmayr appointment

The European Parliament's plenary adopted on Wednesday a resolution saying Martin Selmayr's appointment as EU Commission secretary general in February "could be viewed as a coup-like action" and asked the commission to adopt new rules on appointments by the end of the year, so "fully ensuring that the best candidates are selected within a framework of maximum transparency and equal opportunities, and then "reassess" Selmayr's appointment under the new rules.

'Flobert' guns - Europe's latest terror loophole

Project Safte, an international research project funded by the European Commission, has revealed a loophole in the EU firearms directive that is being exploited by criminals and possibly terrorists.

More commitment to renewables from Council, please

More and more consumers are likely to invest in solar panels in the future as it becomes simpler to produce one's own electricity, writes Monique Goyens, director general of BEUC, the European Consumer Organisation.

MEPs set limits to Macron's ambitions

The French president tried to woo the European Parliament but found that his quest for leadership will have to abide by the rules set by the European political groups.

Openness for greater prosperity, innovation for a better future

Reform and opening-up is a great process that has seen China and the world achieve development and progress together, with more than 700 million Chinese people lifted out of poverty, China's president Jinping told the Boao Forum for Asia.

