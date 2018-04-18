Ticker
EU Parliament condemns Selmayr appointment
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament's plenary adopted on Wednesday a resolution saying Martin Selmayr's appointment as EU Commission secretary general in February "could be viewed as a coup-like action" and asked the commission to adopt new rules on appointments by the end of the year, so "fully ensuring that the best candidates are selected within a framework of maximum transparency and equal opportunities, and then "reassess" Selmayr's appointment under the new rules.