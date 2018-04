By EUOBSERVER

Snap elections will take place in Turkey on 24 June, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday. "Developments in Syria and elsewhere have made it urgent to switch to the new executive system, in order to take steps for our country's future in a stronger way," Erdogan said. His powers were already extended through a constitutional referendum last year, amid a massive crackdown following a 2016 failed coup attempt.