By EUOBSERVER

Journalists from eight EU countries, commissioned by Greenpeace, found that 51 percent of farms emitting high levels of ammonia received a total of €104m in payments under the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), some of them environmental subsidies. "The EU's Common Agricultural Policy is funding some of the most polluting livestock farms," Greenpeace said on Tuesday. "Taxpayers' money should not be used to reward the heaviest agricultural polluters," it added.