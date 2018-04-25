Wednesday

25th Apr 2018

Greenland PM to keep power despite poll slump

Social democrat party, Siumut, remains Greenland's largest party with 27.2 percent support in parliamentary elections on Tuesday. Its leader, Kim Kielsen, is in position to continue as prime minister for four years despite losing 7.1 percentage support compared to 2014. The leading opposition party, IA, led by Sara Olsvig lost even more votes but remained the second largest with 25.6 percent, followed by the Democrats at 19.5 percent.

Spain makes bid for EU naval HQ

Spanish special forces seized a boat from African 'pirates' as diplomats watched on Monday, in a drill marking Spain's bid to grab a top EU military mission from the UK.

How Russian propaganda depicts Europe - should we worry?

Russian domestic television - the only source of foreign news for most Russians - consistently shows Europe over-run by immigrants, beset by terrorist atrocities, and on strike. This has serious consequences.

