By EUOBSERVER

Reacting to newspaper reports, Finland's social insurance agency, KELA, insisted on Wednesday that the country's basic income experiment will continue as planned to the end of 2018. Data collected during the two-year trial would then be analysed and results released around a year later. The program is paying around 2,000 randomly-chosen unemployed Finnish people a monthly check of €560 and is the first of its kind in Europe.