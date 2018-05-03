Thursday

Commission: €1,135bn budget with 'rule of law' condition

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an EU budget of €1.135bn in commitments for the 2021-2027 period. This amounts to 1.11 percent of the EU27's gross national income (GNI). It also - significantly - includes a mechanism to "suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding" in case of breaches of the rule of law, which European Commission president Jean-Claude said is an "indispensable pre-requisite for sound financial management."

Juncker seeks budget whip on unruly states

EU officials want discretionary powers to suspend funds from states that violate treaty values, in a bold power grab amid likely clashes with Hungary and Poland.

Commission launches seven-year budget 'bargaining'

While the European Commission's post-Brexit EU budget proposal for 2021-2027 calls for a less-than-expected increase in spending, prime ministers of net payer countries have already called the starting proposal "unacceptable".

European Commission wants 10,000 border guards

The European Commission in its new budget wants to almost triple the amount of EU money, to over €34bn, that goes into border management and migration. Part of that sum may go to finance 10,000 border guards for Frontex.

Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels

Starting in 2012, when it first entered the EU's transparency register, Facebook has been steadily intensifying its lobbying efforts within European institutions.

