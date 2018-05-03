By EUOBSERVER

Almost half a million people (400,000 people, or 0.2% of total employment) in the EU were employed as journalists in 2017, up 10% over the past five years, reports Eurostat. Overall, 1.2 million people (or 0.5% of total employment) worked with publishing activities, such as publication of newspapers, magazines and journals, including authors, linguists or people working with data processing, hosting web sites, or working for news agencies.