Ticker
EU releases 'trilogue' documents - after 177 days
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission sent EUobserver 88 documents on Wednesday related to the so-called trilogue negotiations with the European Parliament and member states on a new regulation on organic farming. The document release comes 177 days after this website filed an access to documents request, and two weeks after the regulation was adopted in the European Parliament. Initially, the EU institutions refused access because it could "jeopardis[e] the compromises reached".