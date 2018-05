By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament again urged the European Investment Bank (EIB) to release a report that outlined how Volkswagen misled the bank into lending it €400m. In a non-binding resolution adopted on Thursday with 539 votes against 39, MEPs underlined "the secretive nature of the EIB's handling of the case". The bank rejected a previous request by the parliament's plenary – and by EUobserver – to publish the report.