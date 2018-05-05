Saturday

May benefits from Ukip collapse in London elections

In the first England-wide test of political opinion since last year's general election, UK prime minister Theresa May's Conservatives performed better in local London elections on Thursday than expected, picking up voters from Ukip, which fielded fewer candidates. Labour were performing better in places where the Remain vote was stronger in the 2016 Brexit referendum. A total 4,371 seats were up for grabs in 150 local councils.

Italy, cybersecurity and Macron This WEEK

Italian politicians will try to agree on coalition talks to avoid new elections, while the French president will celebrate his election anniversary with an EU prize.

Austria accused of undermining new EU data law

Most EU states have yet to pass the national laws needed to equip authorities with the resources to enforce the upcoming EU general data protection regulation. Austria, previously deemed a leader for high data standards, appears increasingly wary.

Opinion

Ratifying CETA after 'Achmea scandal' is anti-European

While few people in Europe have heard of the 'Achmea' ruling, the case will have far-reaching consequences. Member states must understand the implications of the case quickly - especially those considering ratifying the EU-Canada trade agreement.

News in Brief

  1. Orban: 'Soros has largest group in EU Parliament'
  2. Eurozone inflation fall sparks worries of cooling economy
  3. Five countries produce 80 percent of EU nuclear energy
  4. Tsipras greeted by migrant protests at Lesvos
  5. EU to offer 15,000 free rail tickets for 18-year-olds
  6. President: Czech Republic also produced 'Novichok' gas
  8. MEPs repeat demand to see VW fraud report

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  2. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  5. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  6. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  7. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  8. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  9. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  11. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  12. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation