Friday

4th May 2018

Ticker

May benefits from Ukip collapse in London elections

By

In the first England-wide test of political opinion since last year's general election, UK prime minister Theresa May's Conservatives performed better in local London elections on Thursday than expected, picking up voters from Ukip, which fielded fewer candidates. Labour were performing better in places where the Remain vote was stronger in the 2016 Brexit referendum. A total 4,371 seats were up for grabs in 150 local councils.

Opinion

Europe's budget stasis

The EU's budgetary muddling through might not be enough when the next crisis hits.

Analysis

Hogan's carrot: reform to soften CAP cuts

The European Commission is dangling the prospect to farmers of being able to dodge financial cuts in the upcoming EU budget – but only if national governments agree to a mandatory redistribution of subsidies.

News in Brief

  1. Eurozone inflation fall sparks worries of cooling economy
  2. Five countries produce 80 percent of EU nuclear energy
  3. Tsipras greeted by migrant protests at Lesvos
  4. EU to offer 15,000 free rail tickets for 18-year-olds
  5. President: Czech Republic also produced 'Novichok' gas
  7. MEPs repeat demand to see VW fraud report
  8. EU economy forecast to grow by 2.3% this year

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  5. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  6. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  7. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  11. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy