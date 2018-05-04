By EUOBSERVER

In the first England-wide test of political opinion since last year's general election, UK prime minister Theresa May's Conservatives performed better in local London elections on Thursday than expected, picking up voters from Ukip, which fielded fewer candidates. Labour were performing better in places where the Remain vote was stronger in the 2016 Brexit referendum. A total 4,371 seats were up for grabs in 150 local councils.